Arrangements Finalised For Week-long Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 05:29 PM

Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio drive

All arrangements have been completed for a week-long anti-polio campaign commencing in the district from February 26

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) All arrangements have been completed for a week-long anti-polio campaign commencing in the district from February 26.

As many as 4,869 teams including fixed, mobile and transit will be on duty to administer immunization to more than 1.6 million children up to five years of age. The campaign will be inaugurated on February 24.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee here on Thursday, ordered for 100 per cent result of the campaign. He warned that negligence in this regard from any quarter concerned would not be tolerated and the responsible would be held accountable under the law.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarter Kashif Raza Awan, CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar, UNICEF representatives and other officers were also present.

The campaign will end on March 3.

