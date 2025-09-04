Open Menu

Arrangements Finalised To Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated with religious devotion and respect in the district on Sept 6.

The district administration has finalised arrangements to celebrate the birthday of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in a befitting manner.

Sabils will be set up on the routes of Milad processions while all government and private buildings, banks and petrol pumps and other high rises have been decorated with green lights. Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations will be held in all government and private educational institutions of the city on 11 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Sweets will be distributed to the victims at the Tandlianwala flood relief camp as well as prisoners in district, central and borstal jails.

Special prayers will be offered for the martyrs of Pakistan and the flood victims. Scholars of the district peace committee will give a message of peace, unity and brotherhood in their sermons.

The deputy commissioner directs all institutions to comply with the instructions issued in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

