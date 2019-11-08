Arrangements finalised to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Sunday

The arrangements have been finalized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Sunday (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal) across the country with religious enthusiasm and fervor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The arrangements have been finalized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Sunday (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal) across the country with religious enthusiasm and fervor.

Religious scholars, Ulema and prayer leaders would offer special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of the country. The children were set to celebrate the auspicious occasion by joining their elders.

The houses, shops, private and government buildings, mosques and shrines have already been illuminated and decorated with flags and buntings to commemorate the Day.

Religious scholars would deliver speeches in mosques and at different venues to highlight different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Participants of the Milad processions will pin badges on their chests and decorate their motorcycles and cars with green flags to show their love and reverence for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Special dishes will be prepared at homes and people were planning to distribute food among their neighbours, relatives and needy people.

Hundreds of Mahafil-e-Milad and ceremonies have also been organized by different religious, social, academic organizations besides, finalizing the plan of holding processions in all cities, towns and villages of the country.

Various organizations would establish medical camps to facilitate the participants of the processions.

Rescue 1122 Emergency Service, Bomb Disposal Squad, Fire Brigade, Civil Defence and police personnel would remain alert to deal with any untoward incident.

City Traffic Police (CTP) has announced 17 diversion points in Rawalpindi to ensure traffic flow.

Citizens should use alternate routes including Airport Road, Rialto Chowk, Tippu road, Rawal Road and Murree Road ahead of Chandani Chowk to reach Islamabad.

As many as 438 traffic officials including six Deputy Superintendents of Police, 32 inspectors, 342 wardens and 58 junior wardens would be deployed to control traffic movement in the city.

The citizens can call at City Traffic Police Helpline 051-9272616 and social media ID www.facebook.com/ctprwp to know about traffic situation on various roads.

An emergency control room has been set up to cope with any emergency .

According to plan devised by the Islamabad police, the police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will conduct patrolling and security duties on this occasion and main procession will start from Sector G-7.

As many as four ASPs/DSPs, 17 Inspectors, 478 officers will perform security duties in the Federal capital on Eid Milad ur Nabi. ITP Radio, FM 92.4 would also inform the people about latest situation of traffic.