Arrangements finalised to celebrate Jashn-e-Eid Melad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration has finalised all administrative and security measures to celebrate Jashn-e-Eid Melad-un-Nabi in a befitting manner on Friday.

In this regard, the cooperation of the members of the Peace Committee is essential for maintaining religious harmony, unity and brotherhood.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while addressing the members of District Peace Committee held here Wednesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, District Manager Auqaf Shahbaz Hussain, Punjab Police and officers of other departments were present.

The meeting was also attended by Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Mufti Zia Madani, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Iftikhar Naqvi, Mumtaz Hussain and others.

Welcoming the members of the Peace Committee, the DC said that their excellent services in maintaining religious harmony are commendable.

The DC said that the scholars of all schools of thought in the district are united however meetings are held for the sake of goodwill and strengthening of mutual relations.

He appealed to ulema to teach the people about religious tolerance, love and obedience.

He said that security of Eid Milad processions was being ensured but the organizers of the processions should also keep an eye on suspicious persons to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that security as well as cleanliness arrangements must be ensured and necessary directions have been issued to departments concerned.

The ulema promised extending full cooperation in this regard. They also condemned the blasphemous act of the French government which has hurt sentiments of Muslims around the world.