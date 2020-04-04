Arrangements finalised to provide ration to 1,000 more families: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed for distribution of ration among the deserving families in PP-160 constituency under the Insaf Imdaad Programme.

During the meeting, arrangements were finalised to provide ration to 1,000 more deserving families in the PP-160 constituency. Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members -- Afeef Sadiqui, Shabbir Sayal, Waqas Amjad, Zeeshan Siddiqui, party office-bearers in union councils of PP-160 constituency and volunteers of tiger force attended the meeting, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that ration had been distributed among 700 deserving families and the mission would continue.

He said that for distribution of food, duties had been assigned to tiger force volunteers and ration was being distributed on mohalla level.

He said that with a view to help the deserving families, Insaf Imdaad Programme worth Rs 10 billion had been launched by the Punjab government and daily-wagers, affected from lockdown, would be given 4,000 rupees monthly.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, distribution of ration among the deserving families had been started throughout the province. He said that help of deserving families in this crucial time was first priority of the PTI government, which would be performed amicably.