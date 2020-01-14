UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements Finalised To Save Crops From Locust Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:57 PM

Arrangements finalised to save crops from locust attack

The divisional administration has completed arrangements to save crops from possible attack of locusts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The divisional administration has completed arrangements to save crops from possible attack of locusts.

Commissioner Multan Division Shan-ul-Haq reviewed arrangements here on Tuesday.

He said that the Punjab government was providing funds to counter the attack. The districts concerned have also been directed to take every possible steps in this regard.

Survey about agricultural lands and farmers' strength have also been completed and machinery, spray arrangements, human resources lists had been submitted to the Punjab government to thwart any attack by locusts, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Attack Government Of Punjab From

Recent Stories

Sidra guides PCB Dynamites to three-wicket win

18 minutes ago

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

24 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

37 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

42 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

45 minutes ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.