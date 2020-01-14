Arrangements finalised to save crops from locust attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The divisional administration has completed arrangements to save crops from possible attack of locusts

Commissioner Multan Division Shan-ul-Haq reviewed arrangements here on Tuesday.

He said that the Punjab government was providing funds to counter the attack. The districts concerned have also been directed to take every possible steps in this regard.

Survey about agricultural lands and farmers' strength have also been completed and machinery, spray arrangements, human resources lists had been submitted to the Punjab government to thwart any attack by locusts, he added.