Arrangements finalize for floods in RYK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rahimyar Khan, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :All arrangements were finalized to cope with feared flood situation,said Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad here on Thursday.

While chairing a meeting at DC office,he directed District Disaster Management (DDM)committee,Rescue-1122, and all concerned departments to ensure complete safety arrangements to deal with any possible flood situation.

He directed to monitor flood points and riverside areas carefully,adding that timely information should be provided to local administration and others departments concerned as the water flow in the river recorded as median.

He directed all tehsils Assistant Commissioners to set up field relief camps in the district and checked the arrangements there.

He visited the river Sindh Manchan embankment along with Rescue and canal officers including Chachran Sharif dyke,basti Jannat and basti Ahmed Kuddan.

The DC was briefed by the canal department that the water flows in the river was recorded as approximately 350,000 cusecs, while it would expected to increase 100,000 cusecs during the next 24 to 48 hours.