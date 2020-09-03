UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements Finalize For Floods In RYK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:10 AM

Arrangements finalize for floods in RYK

Rahimyar Khan, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :All arrangements were finalized to cope with feared flood situation,said Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad here on Thursday.

While chairing a meeting at DC office,he directed District Disaster Management (DDM)committee,Rescue-1122, and all concerned departments to ensure complete safety arrangements to deal with any possible flood situation.

He directed to monitor flood points and riverside areas carefully,adding that timely information should be provided to local administration and others departments concerned as the water flow in the river recorded as median.

He directed all tehsils Assistant Commissioners to set up field relief camps in the district and checked the arrangements there.

He visited the river Sindh Manchan embankment along with Rescue and canal officers including Chachran Sharif dyke,basti Jannat and basti Ahmed Kuddan.

The DC was briefed by the canal department that the water flows in the river was recorded as approximately 350,000 cusecs, while it would expected to increase 100,000 cusecs during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Flood Water Riverside All

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE’s timely assistance wins hearts

50 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

12 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

12 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.