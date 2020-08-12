UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Finalize For Polio Campaign

Wed 12th August 2020

Arrangements finalize for polio campaign

All arrangements were finalized for upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from August 15 in the district, said Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :All arrangements were finalized for upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from August 15 in the district, said Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed on Wednesday.

While reviewing the arrangements of three-day polio drive in a meeting here at Committee room,DC office, he said the teams were given proper training in wake of coronavirus,adding that the workers were directed to wear masks,gloves and ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs during the drive.

He highlighted that as many as 644,660 children under the age of five would administer polio drops in the district.

As many as 1419 polio teams were constituted in which 3116 workers would perform duty,he added.

The DC urged the parents to coordinate with the vaccinators.

On the occasion, Deputy Director local government Iqbal Khan,District population and welfare officer Israr Ahmed Anjum,AC Kasur Anam Zaid,AC Chunian Adnan Badar,AC Pattoki Asif Ali Dogar and other concerned officials were also present.

