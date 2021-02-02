UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Finalize To Celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to observe Kashmir Solidarity day on February 5 to express unity with the people of Occupied Kashmir in their fight against Indian subjugation.

A seminar will be held in Sukkur to pay tribute to martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to get their birth right to self-determination. Special functions will be held in educational institutions specially in SRSO- USAID Government Girls school Numaish, Sukku to apprise the new generation with the Kashmir issue and heroic struggle of the Kashmiri nation for their rights.

The deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro, Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul- Mall, Shabir Ahmed Memon, Advocate Rizwana Memon and others will attend the event on February 4 (Thursday), told SRSO spokesperson Jamil Ahmed on Tuesday.

Moreover, essay writing competition with relevance to the Day in schools, colleges and universities would also be arrange . FM Radio will air special programmes to highlight the different aspects of the Kashmir issue, particularly Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

