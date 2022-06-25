UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Finalize To Hold Local Government Elections In Larkana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2022 | 10:26 PM

The District Returning Officer (DRO) for the Local Government Elections Larkana Muhammad Hajjan Abbasi, who is also the Regional Election Commissioner Saturday said that all arrangements to hold free, fair, impartial and peaceful elections have finalized

He said that all the required/requisites election material has been dispatched to the polling stations of 422 seats of Municipal Corporation, Town Municipal Committees, Union Committees, District Councils, Union Councils, Municipal Committees, Wards and Town Committees of Larkana district.

The election material included transparent ballot boxes, ballot papers, rubber stamps, indelible ink, cloth bags, etc.

He said that the election material has been dispatched under tight security of Police teams to safe transportation up to the destinations.

He said that his team also included Assistant Commissioners, DO education, Mukhtiarkars, and Assistant Mukhtiarkars, who have been assigned the task of Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers.

In addition 711 Presiding Officers(POs), 2938 Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs), 4266 Polling Officers and 65 Naib Qasids for female Polling Stations have been deputed to conducted the first phase of Local Government Elections-2022 at 4266 polling booths in 711 polling stations in the District.

He further said that all the required polling staff has also been transported to the relevant polling stations throughout the District.

He said that a control room has also been set-up in his office at Larkana to monitor the polling throughout the day at 711 polling stations in four(4) talukas of Larkana. This control room is supervised by him and assisted by senior officers.

DRO Larkana further said that he will also visit different polling stations in the district to personally check the Polling process.

