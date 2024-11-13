Open Menu

Arrangements Finalized As LG By Polls To Be Held On Thursday: PEC

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 11:13 PM

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah on Wednesday said all arrangements for holding Local Bodies by election on Thursday (Novemebr 14) in which voters will exercise their right of franchise

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah on Wednesday said all arrangements for holding Local Bodies by election on Thursday (Novemebr 14) in which voters will exercise their right of franchise.

As many as 173 candidates are contesting for different vacant seats of chairmen, vice chairmen, general councilors and district council members, PEC said while addressing a press conference at his office.

Sharifullah said out of 77 vacant seats, 41 candidates had already elected unopposed while nominations had not been filed on 4 vacant seats. He said for 32 vacant seats.

PEC said all arrangement were finalized for holding Local Bodies by-elections in different districts of Sindh including Karachi.

As many as 433,951 voters will exercise right to vote for 32 vacant seats.

Out of 32 vacant seats, 11 chairmen, 6 vice-chairmen, 13 general Councilors and 2 members of the district council will be elected by the voters, PEC said and added that total 271 polling stations have been set up, including 48 polling stations for men, 45 for women and 178 combined polling stations.

Regarding security arrangements, Sharifullah said that out of 271 polling stations, 213 were declared as highly sensitive, 47 as sensitive and 11 normal.

He said more security personnel will be deployed at highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations as per requirement.

He expressed hope that the voting process will be peaceful and smooth.

