Arrangements finalized for anti-polio drive in Pindi distt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) has finalized arrangements for the week-long anti-polio campaign being commenced in the entire district on May 23.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP on Sunday that over 3,000 mobile teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to 917,285 children under five years of age in all tehsils and union councils of the district.

She informed that 396 areas In-charge, 204 medical officers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarters hospitals would participate in the campaign. In addition, " 321 fix centres have also been set up to administer drops".

The CEO said that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points while teams have also been deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

The health official said the vaccinators would also arrange announcements in the mosques with the help of local people to ensure the vaccination of all the targeted children.

Dr Faiza said that all possible steps had been taken to make the campaign a success, and no stone would be left unturned in our effort to make the drive a success.

She urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams to achieve the set target", she expressed.