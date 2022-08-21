UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Finalized For Anti-polio Drive In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Arrangements finalized for anti-polio drive in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to ensure hundred percent coverage of polio vaccine to children under five years of age during the anti-polio drive starting from August 22, in the district.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Medical Superintendent DHQ hospital Dr Laeeq Ahmad said that during the five-day campaign, 706,734 children under five years of age would be given polio vaccine. For this purpose, 3025 mobile, 131 fixed and 74 transit teams have been constituted which would function under the supervision of 117 supervisors and 382 area in-charges.

He appealed to the parents to get their children administered polio vaccine to save them from crippling disease.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile August Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

3 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

12 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

12 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

13 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.