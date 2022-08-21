Arrangements finalized for anti-polio drive in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to ensure hundred percent coverage of polio vaccine to children under five years of age during the anti-polio drive starting from August 22, in the district.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Medical Superintendent DHQ hospital Dr Laeeq Ahmad said that during the five-day campaign, 706,734 children under five years of age would be given polio vaccine. For this purpose, 3025 mobile, 131 fixed and 74 transit teams have been constituted which would function under the supervision of 117 supervisors and 382 area in-charges.

He appealed to the parents to get their children administered polio vaccine to save them from crippling disease.