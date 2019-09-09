Arrangements finalized for Ashura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) ::District administration has finalized arrangements for peaceful holding of Ashura, (10th of Muharram) in the district.

On Ashur, 240 processions will be taken out in the district.

The main procession will be taken out from Imambargah Gohar Shah after Fajr prayer. The procession will pass through its traditional routes from Session chowk, Fawara chowk, Shaheed road, Rail Bazar, Katra Bairwala, Dhajji road, Mohalla Qazianwala Akbari road and will conclude at Imambargah Bulaq Shah in the evening.

Over one dozen processions will join this main procession on its route. Sabeels (free food) of drinks and eatables will be presented on the route of the procession.

Foolproof security arrangements have been ensured by law enforcing agencies to maintain law and order.

Heavy contingents of the police will remain present with all processions. Scanning of routes before the processions will be conducted and CCTV cameras will monitor all the processions.

All religious leaders and Ulema of different sects have assured the district administration for their full cooperation for peaceful holding of Ashura.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto and DPO Ataur Rehman said that district police was alert and all processions would be given strict cover of security.

They appealed to the people to cooperate with law enforcing agencies so that Ashura could be observed peacefully.