Arrangements finalized for Ashura: DC

MULTAN, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak has said that all arrangements have been completed at routes of mourning processions as per demand of licence-holders to avoid any inconvenience.

During his visit of mourning procession route at Mumtazabad here on Sunday, he said the district administration was busy in arrangements of Muharram for the last three months. He said that roads of procession routes had been repaired on priority basis to ensure the best arrangements. He said that peace committees have played a vital role in maintaining peace during Muharram.

He urged licence-holders to cooperate with the administration.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that foolproof security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident. He said that all Majalis and mourning processions were being monitored through CCTV cameras.

The DC and CPO also visited different other mourning procession routes. ADC Muhammad Hamza Salik, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, AC Qazi Mansoor and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.