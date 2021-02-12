UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Finalized For By Polls On PS-43

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:27 PM

Arrangements finalized for by polls on PS-43

The Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja Friday said that all arrangements for holding by polls on PS-43 Sanghar III have been completed

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja Friday said that all arrangements for holding by polls on PS-43 Sanghar III have been completed.

Presiding over a meeting of revenue officials, the DC took a view of arrangements made for each polling station and directed officials concerned to ensure provision of electricity and cleanliness at the polling stations. He said that arrangements for transportation of polling material have also been completed.

More Stories From Pakistan

