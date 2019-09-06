UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Finalized For Defence Of Pakistan Day Ceremonies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

MULTAN, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) ::Arrangements for observance of Defence of Pakistan Day have been finalized and Multanites are geared up to participate with enthusiasm on Friday, September 6.

The big event of the day would be a ceremony to be held at Multan Arts Council 10 am Friday morning to honour the families of martyrs who have already been invited to grace the occasion.

Legislators, senior officials of administration, police and other departments, notables from different walks of life besides civil society representatives would pay tribute to the heroes of the nation.

The ceremony would conclude at around 11 am, the time when participants would join a Kashmir Solidarity Rally that would start from Arts Council and conclude at Pul Mauj Darya cross-section to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren facing attrocities of Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

