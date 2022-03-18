UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Finalized For Derajat Festival On March 21 – 23

Published March 18, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner DI Khan Nadir Shehzad Khan on Friday said that all arrangements for Derajat festival scheduled for March 21 to 23 in district DI Khan have been finalized.

Presiding over a meeting held at Rata Kalachi Sports Complex regarding the arrangements of Derajat festival, he said the festival would include cattle show, stone lifting, sequel lifting, bull cart race, donkey cart race, animal show, horse race, dog race, javelin throwing and other sports while various stalls would be set up in the family festival.

The AC directed Police Department to prepare a foolproof plan for the security of the festival and also to prepare a traffic plan to maintain the flow of traffic as there is a lot of crowd during the festival days.

He directed the forest department to arrange plants alongside the tracks specified for the festival and also keep the records and details besides creating awareness among the masses about billion Tree Tsunami and other plantation campaigns on the stalls.

He said that free saplings would be distributed among the people during the Derajat festival while special guests would also plant saplings at various places in the stadium as part of the tree planting campaign.

He directed the Tehsil Municipal to make proper arrangements for the seating of the people while the ambulances should be ready at all times to deal with any untoward incident including the first aid staff of Rescue 1122.

Apart from the special participation of City Mayor Tehsil Dera Ismail Khan Umar Amin Khan Gandapur, the meeting was attended by Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Betni, TMA, Department of Health, education, Rescue 1122, C&W, Traffic, Social Welfare, Livestock, Agriculture, Food.

Officers and representatives from Halal food Authority, Forest, Wildlife, WSSC, Irrigation, Local Government, Police and other relevant departments attended. During the meeting, the participants were informed that Dera Jat Festival will continue from 21st to 23rd of this month for which arrangements are being finalized.

Speaking on the occasion, Tehsil Mayor Omar Amin Gandapur said that Derajat festival is held every year and people from other cities and far flung areas including locals take keen interest in it.

He said that this event provides entertainment to the people and at the same time promotes healthy activities adding that such events send a message of peace.

