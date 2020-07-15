Arrangements finalized for establishing six temporary cattle markets

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :All arrangements have been finalized for establishing six temporary cattle markets across the district and the markets would be made operational soon.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi paid visit to Khanewal and Jehanian cattle markets to review arrangements there according Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus.

Speaking on this occasion, the DC said that the cattle markets were being set up outside from urban areas and these would be made operational 15 days before Eid-ul-Adha.

The spray points for cattle were being established at entry and exit points of the district, he added.

The DC said there was strict ban on sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the city's premises and no service would be provided to any citizen without wearing face mask. Entry of elderly age people and kids into the cattle markets would not be allowed, he added.

The health department , Muncipal committees, Livestock and others will set up camps into the cattle markets and use of face masks and gloves would to be necessary.

