ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Ministry of Housing and works in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has completed all the arrangements to organize First International Housing Expo-2022 starting from 8th-11th December at Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad.

It is a public private partnership wherein ICCI is the lead collaborator and no reliance will be made on government resources and its financial support will be acquired through sponsors and partners said a press release.

In this regard, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI along with their teams visited the venue and showed satisfaction over the work done so far and both have vowed to make the event successful along with facilitating the participants.

To promote the real estate business and ensure safe housing for the people and to encourage the approved housing projects and uplift the construction sector in the country, Expo will be organized in collaboration with other relevant ministries, agencies, organizations, and educational institutes.

This initiative will augment the growth of the housing sector in Pakistan and will help contribute to the growth of economic development in broad terms.

Everyone has a fundamental right to housing, which ensures access to a safe, secure, habitable, and affordable home. To achieve this objective, the ministry of housing and works intends to organize this event. All the major international and national developers, builders and real estate enterprises would be invited to display their projects at the Expo.

The Expo will help in attracting local and foreign investment to Pakistan and revive the economic activities in the country.