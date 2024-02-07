Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information, Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel Wednesday said that all the necessary arrangements had been completed for general elections that was the mandate of caretaker government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information, Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel Wednesday said that all the necessary arrangements had been completed for general elections that was the mandate of caretaker government.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that control rooms had been established by election commission, home department and police to monitor the election process.

He said that Quick Response Force had also been deployed to meet any emergency in an effective way.

He said that steps had been taken for security of sensitive polling station adding that about 15000 polling stations had been established among which some are declared sensitive.

The minister said that strict action would be taken that were planning to challenge of state.

Regretting May 9 incident, he said that youth were misguided on the day by certain elements to fulfill their nefarious designs.

He said we must join hands to end mutual hatred and perception of mistrust.

He said that decision had not been taken to suspend internet service however the service might be suspended in areas where needed.

