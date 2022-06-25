UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Finalized For Holding LG Elections In Shaheed Benazirabad District

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Arrangements finalized for holding LG elections in Shaheed Benazirabad district

All arrangements were finalized for holding Local Government Elections scheduled to be held on June 26 throughout the District Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :All arrangements were finalized for holding Local Government Elections scheduled to be held on June 26 throughout the District Shaheed Benazirabad.

According to a handout issued by District Information office District Administration has declared 81 polling stations highly sensitive while 160 polling stations declared sensitive where security is additionally tightened.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar expressed these views while chairing a meeti8ng.

DC directed all Returning Officers to adopt all possible measures for holding of peaceful, free and transparent elections as this a collective national cause and shall be discharged with honesty.

He said that all arrangements are finalized for holding of local government elections. Addressing the meeting SSP Capt (r) Ameer Saud Magsi said that the police department has finalized all security arrangements with regard to elections.

He said that out of 682 polling stations 441 are declared normal, 81 most sensitive and 160 polling stations as sensitive where security would be tightened and CCTV Cameras are installed there. SSP said that 3058 police personnel and officials would discharge election duty.

District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Pervez Ahmed Kalwar said that in all 682 polling stations are set up in the district out of which 168 are for male, 168 for female voters while 346 polling stations are common for both male and female voters.

He said that the number of polling booths is 2436 out of which 1247 are for male and 1189 for female voters. The District Election Commissioner said that 9,18,128 voters would exercise their right of franchise, which include 5,00,278 male and 4,17,850 female voters.

