Arrangements Finalized For Main Procession Of Youm-e-Ali (A.S): Dr Afshan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Arrangements finalized for main procession of Youm-e-Ali (A.S): Dr Afshan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The administration of DMC South has finalized the local arrangements for the central procession on the account of Youm-e-Ali (A.S) on the 21st Ramazan.

Speaking during a special meeting of the departmental officers, the Administrator DMC South, Dr Afshan Rabab Syed said that special arrangements had been made for sanitation, road maintenance and street lights around the main procession routes, Masajids, Imam Bargahs and meeting places, according to a communique here on Sunday.

She said that an emergency control room had been set up at the head office of DMC South.

Dr Afshan directed the officers that there should be no complaint of any kind in the provision of facilities to the procession, Masajids, Imam Bargahs, congregations and places of sermons.

She said that the work of erasing the objectionable posters and provocative slogans on the walls and poles should be completed as soon as possible.

She also directed to ensure the presence of staff and necessary machinery to resolve the complaint of water leakage on the procession routes and to cover the open and broken manholes.

