Arrangements finalized for MDCAT exams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Chief Secretary KP emphasized importance of providing a supportive environment during MDCAT 2024

The final arrangements for MDCAT 2024, scheduled for September 22, have been completed. Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar will oversee the test with the full cooperation of provincial government institutions, ensuring a transparent, peaceful, and successful examination process.

In a high-level meeting held at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar, chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed, it was decided that all relevant provincial institutions will extend full support to KMU. The meeting was attended by Secretary HED, Secretary Health, Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, MDCAT Coordinator Prof. Dr. Jawad Ahmed, Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan Wazir and All Divisional commissioners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To maintain order, Section 144 will be enforced around all test centers. Biometric verification through NADRA’s system will ensure accurate identification of students. Students will only be allowed to carry their roll number slips and identification (either ID card or Form B). Any violation, including possession of prohibited items, will lead to disqualification for two years, with a formal FIR registered by the police.

Special CCTV cameras will monitor the test centers, and mobile phone jammers will be installed to prevent signal interruptions. A three-stage search process, including body searches and metal detectors, will be in place.

Women police personnel and lady health workers will assist in searching female candidates.

Students are strictly prohibited from carrying watches, calculators, pens, pencils, jewelry, examination papers, or ATM cards. Bringing these items to the test center will result in legal action under KMU UFM regulations. Students caught cheating or causing disorder will face a two-year disqualification from the test and may be banned from future educational programs.

A special traffic plan has been devised to manage traffic flow around the centers, and additional two-way BRT buses will operate on the day of the test for student convenience. Students will be provided with mineral water, juice, biscuits, ballpoints, and examination boards at the centers. Additionally, toilet facilities, first aid stations, and medical teams from Rescue 1122 and health department will be available. Ambulance services will be stationed at each center in case of emergencies.

Chief Secretary Abid Majeed emphasized the importance of providing a supportive environment for students, noting that the future of many talented students depends on the outcome of this test. He praised KMU for its efforts and directed all agencies to ensure additional facilities are provided for the candidates. Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq reassured the meeting participants that all arrangements have been made for the smooth and transparent conduct of MD CAT 2024, with the support of the provincial government.