Arrangements Finalized For Moon Sighting Of Rabi-ul-Sani 1446 AH
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and its Zonal and District Committees will convene on the evening of Friday to observe the moon of Rabi-ul-Sani 1446 AH at their respective headquarters across the country.
In Islamabad, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the session at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Other members of the Central Committee will join their respective Provincial or District Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meetings.
All relevant information regarding the position of the moon will be shared with the officials including Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General Research and Religious Affairs, Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Director Research and Religious Affairs, and Dr Shahid ur Rehman, Deputy Director Research and Religious Affairs for the final announcement.
The final decision regarding the moon sighting, either confirmed or otherwise, will be announced by the Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee based on the information gathered.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon
How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 58 kg drugs in eight operations2 minutes ago
-
Khurram Dastgir challenges Gandapur to replicate Punjab's development success22 minutes ago
-
Sirbaz to become first Pakistani to summit 14 eight-thousanders22 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital schools to be centralized, connected with Internet31 minutes ago
-
PR approves stop for Business express at Chichawatni31 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM visit to Pakistan embarks significant development towards ASEAN: PBF32 minutes ago
-
PWD requires additional Rs 135 mln for repair work of govt flats in G-842 minutes ago
-
AC visits BISP center42 minutes ago
-
Man killed in bikes collision1 hour ago
-
Sindh Excise Dept launches online auction for premium number plates1 hour ago
-
Tehkal Police delays FIR in one mln cash, 143 Tola gold’s robbery1 hour ago
-
Commissioner reviews work pace on Bismillah park1 hour ago