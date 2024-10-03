Open Menu

Arrangements Finalized For Moon Sighting Of Rabi-ul-Sani 1446 AH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Arrangements finalized for moon sighting of Rabi-ul-Sani 1446 AH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and its Zonal and District Committees will convene on the evening of Friday to observe the moon of Rabi-ul-Sani 1446 AH at their respective headquarters across the country.

In Islamabad, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the session at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Other members of the Central Committee will join their respective Provincial or District Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meetings.

All relevant information regarding the position of the moon will be shared with the officials including Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General Research and Religious Affairs, Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Director Research and Religious Affairs, and Dr Shahid ur Rehman, Deputy Director Research and Religious Affairs for the final announcement.

The final decision regarding the moon sighting, either confirmed or otherwise, will be announced by the Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee based on the information gathered.

Related Topics

Islamabad Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

5 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

13 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

13 hours ago
 Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

13 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

13 hours ago
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

13 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

13 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

13 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

13 hours ago
 Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in ..

Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon

14 hours ago
 How is US dockers' strike affecting international ..

How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan