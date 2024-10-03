Arrangements finalized for moon sighting of Rabi-ul-Sani 1446 AH

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and its Zonal and District Committees will convene on the evening of Friday to observe the moon of Rabi-ul-Sani 1446 AH at their respective headquarters across the country.

In Islamabad, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the session at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Other members of the Central Committee will join their respective Provincial or District Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meetings.

All relevant information regarding the position of the moon will be shared with the officials including Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General Research and Religious Affairs, Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Director Research and Religious Affairs, and Dr Shahid ur Rehman, Deputy Director Research and Religious Affairs for the final announcement.

The final decision regarding the moon sighting, either confirmed or otherwise, will be announced by the Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee based on the information gathered.