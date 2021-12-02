Arrangements finalized for Murree marathon to be held on Dec 4

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Murree Tehsil Administration has finalized all the arrangements for Marathon Race Murree to be held on Dec 4, Saturday.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Murree on Wednesday chaired a meeting with heads of all the departments concerned to finalize a plan and arrangements for the marathon race.

"Such programmes play an important role in highlighting the talents of the young generation and instilling in them a sense of leadership and self-confidence, and their mental and physical development," the AC said.

He said, "the virus has not disappeared yet and there is a dire need to adopt safety measures."He urged the marathon participants to take precautions as directed by the government and said young people and senior citizens should exercise and stay healthy while maintaining a social distance.