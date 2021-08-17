Arrangements finalized for observing 9th Muharram with due solemnity, sanctity

The arrangements have been finalized for observing 9th of Muharram in Islamabad on Wednesday with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah-ho Tala Anho) and his companions in Karbala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The arrangements have been finalized for observing 9th of Muharram in Islamabad on Wednesday with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah-ho Tala Anho) and his companions in Karbala.

The processions of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram would be taken out from various parts of the city, which after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

The main mourning procession would be taken out from Imam Bargah Asna-e-Ashri G-6/2, which would culminate at same place after passing through its traditional routes. Another procession on 9th Muharram would start from Imambargah Musa Kazim in sector I-10/1 which would culminate there after passing through various routes including I-10 Markaz, CDA Chowk #1, Katarian bridge, IJP Road (Pirwdhai and Faizabad area).

The participants would recite 'Nauhas' to pay tributes to all martyrs of Karbala. Ulema and Zakireen would shed light on the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals would set up stalls, Sabeels of juices, water, milk, tea and others at different places of twin cities especially along the route of the procession in remembrance of famine like situation faced by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

The Islamabad police have also made arrangements to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in mass gatherings. A control room would also work to supervise and coordinate the security arrangements with all the stakeholders.

A special cell had been established at the Ministry of Interior to constantly monitor the law and order situation during 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has deployed more than 500 cops including one SP, four DSPs,17 Inspectors would perform duties on the occasion to divert traffic on alternate routes. ITP FM Radio 92.4 would also inform people about the latest situation on the road through special transmission.

The personnel of bomb disposal unit also stood alert and carried out security check of the routes through equipment and sniffer dogs.

The City hospitals including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Services Hospital (poly Clinic) and Capital hospital CDA have been put on alert. The ambulances of these hospitals including the district health office would be deployed in order to provide the medical cover to the participants of processions.

\395