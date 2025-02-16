Arrangements Finalized For Organizing Pakistan's Largest Student Convention, Expo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The arrangements for organizing the 5th International Students Convention and Expo 2025 from February 23, 2025 have been finalized. The three-days event is being jointly organized by the Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) and Government College University Faisalabad in collaboration with the University of Faisalabad and other partner organisations and institutions. This convention follows the success of its previous editions, which were held in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and Northern Sindh, said a news release issued here Sunday.
The convention will serve as a global platform for students, researchers, academicians, educators, innovators, and industry leaders from Pakistan and around the world. Over three days, the event will inspire change, accelerate collaboration, and promote cultural exchange.
A variety of activities will take place, including student competitions, workshops, Model United Nations on climae change, city tours, indoor sports, innovation and industrial stalls, an education expo, and entertainment segments.
The student competitions will allow young participants to showcase their talent and innovation. Indoor sports will promote teamwork and healthy competition. Innovation and industrial stalls will display cutting-edge ideas and advancements. The education expo will help students explore academic opportunities and programs. The entertainment segments will provide a mix of enjoyment and meaningful interaction.
The 5th International Students Convention and Expo 2025 are expected to attract over 30,000 students. It will bring together 150 universities, institutions, and industries on one platform.
The event will provide students with opportunities to demonstrate their potential, gain exposure, and engage in academic, social, and professional interactions.
This convention aims to create an exciting and dynamic environment for students, educators, and industry leaders. It will also contribute to building a positive global image of youth.
The event promises to be a transformative experience, fostering collaboration, learning, and innovation.
