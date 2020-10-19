Arrangements finalized for plantation of seasonal flowers: DG PHA

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed arrangements for plantation of seasonal flowers at green belts, parks and other places of the city under beautification plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed arrangements for plantation of seasonal flowers at green belts, parks and other places of the city under beautification plan.

This was said that PHA Director General Dr Malik Abid Mahmood during his visit of different green belts of the city alongwith PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua here on Monday.

The DG said that preparation work for Gull-e-Dawoodi flower was continued with rapid pace as flower exhibition would be organized in the month of December.

He said that preparation of other seasonal flowers was continued from last two months and most of the flowers have been planted at Dolat Gate Chowk, Circuit House Chowk and other places of the city adding that seasonal flowers would be planted at different parks of the city in next few days.

He said that arrangements were being finalized for flower exhibition in December 2020 in order to offer best recreational activity to masses.