Open Menu

Arrangements Finalized For PML-N Power Show On Feb 02: Rana Sanaullah

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Arrangements finalized for PML-N power show on Feb 02: Rana Sanaullah

Former Interior Minister/Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that all necessary arrangements had been finalized for power show of the PML-N in Dhobi Ghat Ground Faisalabad on February 02, 2024 (Friday)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Former Interior Minister/Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that all necessary arrangements had been finalized for power show of the PML-N in Dhobi Ghat Ground Faisalabad on February 02, 2024 (Friday).

Addressing a corner meeting during his election campaign in his constituency NA-100 here, he said the PML-N would arrange a mammoth public gathering at Dhobi Ghat Ground where the PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz would address the public meeting.

He said that the public meeting would prove beyond any doubt that Faisalabad was still citadel of the PML-N which was the only pro-people party in the country.

He appealed to the people to participate in the public gathering and prove that they had full confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif who was a symbol of national progress and prosperity.

He said that Nawaz Sharif despite huge foreign pressure made Pakistan an atomic power by conducting six explosions in response to 5 atomic explosions of India.

He said that in 2013, Pakistan was experiencing unprecedented load-shedding while incidents of terrorism were rampant in the country when the PML-N took reins of the government. However, the PML-N government under dynamic leadership of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif overcame the menace of load-shedding and terrorism up to 2017, he added.

He said that Pakistan was making progress at fast track when the PML-N government was expelled under a deep-rooted conspiracy and an ineligible man was clamped on the nation who not only divided the nation but also put the country into the quagmire of economic instability. He said that the incompetent man (PTI founder) did not launch any worth-mentioning development project in the country rather he implicated his political opponents in false and fabricated cases but now he and his cronies were bearing the brunt of their misdeeds. This man injected poison in the mind of young generation which resulted in a horrific tragedy of 9th May when monuments of national heroes were insulted and sensitive military installations were vandalized. Now these elements were facing outcomes of what they had committed on 9th May, Rana added.

He said that PTI founder leveled allegations of corruption against his political opponents but at the same time he looted the national wealth through his cronies and now all things which he stolen from Tosha Khan had come into light and the nation became well-aware of it.

He said that at present the country was facing ever worst price hike which made the life of ordinary man very miserable. The PML-N would redress this problem on top priority if the masses gave it a chance to form government, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Corruption Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah Young Man Ghat Progress Same Price February May 2017 National University Muslim All From Government Top NA-100

Recent Stories

Arrest warrants issued against 13 PTI activists in ..

Arrest warrants issued against 13 PTI activists in 9th May riots case

35 seconds ago
 Grand Boat Rally on February 5 for Kashmir Solidar ..

Grand Boat Rally on February 5 for Kashmir Solidarity Day with zest

37 seconds ago
 NMU VC pays visits to Nishtar-II

NMU VC pays visits to Nishtar-II

38 seconds ago
 IHC reserves verdict on PTI founder's plea to dism ..

IHC reserves verdict on PTI founder's plea to dismiss marriage case

40 seconds ago
 Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day

Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day

16 minutes ago
 Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in ..

Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in 6th Sindh College Games 2024

16 minutes ago
PPP popular political party among masses

PPP popular political party among masses

16 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrang ..

IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements

16 minutes ago
 Court issues written order regarding termination o ..

Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination ..

16 minutes ago
 ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 ..

ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023

21 minutes ago
 History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with ..

History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police

26 minutes ago
 City's district East police discusses security arr ..

City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan