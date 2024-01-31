Arrangements finalized for PML-N power show on Feb 02: Rana Sanaullah

Former Interior Minister/Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that all necessary arrangements had been finalized for power show of the PML-N in Dhobi Ghat Ground Faisalabad on February 02, 2024 (Friday)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Former Interior Minister/Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that all necessary arrangements had been finalized for power show of the PML-N in Dhobi Ghat Ground Faisalabad on February 02, 2024 (Friday).

Addressing a corner meeting during his election campaign in his constituency NA-100 here, he said the PML-N would arrange a mammoth public gathering at Dhobi Ghat Ground where the PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz would address the public meeting.

He said that the public meeting would prove beyond any doubt that Faisalabad was still citadel of the PML-N which was the only pro-people party in the country.

He appealed to the people to participate in the public gathering and prove that they had full confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif who was a symbol of national progress and prosperity.

He said that Nawaz Sharif despite huge foreign pressure made Pakistan an atomic power by conducting six explosions in response to 5 atomic explosions of India.

He said that in 2013, Pakistan was experiencing unprecedented load-shedding while incidents of terrorism were rampant in the country when the PML-N took reins of the government. However, the PML-N government under dynamic leadership of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif overcame the menace of load-shedding and terrorism up to 2017, he added.

He said that Pakistan was making progress at fast track when the PML-N government was expelled under a deep-rooted conspiracy and an ineligible man was clamped on the nation who not only divided the nation but also put the country into the quagmire of economic instability. He said that the incompetent man (PTI founder) did not launch any worth-mentioning development project in the country rather he implicated his political opponents in false and fabricated cases but now he and his cronies were bearing the brunt of their misdeeds. This man injected poison in the mind of young generation which resulted in a horrific tragedy of 9th May when monuments of national heroes were insulted and sensitive military installations were vandalized. Now these elements were facing outcomes of what they had committed on 9th May, Rana added.

He said that PTI founder leveled allegations of corruption against his political opponents but at the same time he looted the national wealth through his cronies and now all things which he stolen from Tosha Khan had come into light and the nation became well-aware of it.

He said that at present the country was facing ever worst price hike which made the life of ordinary man very miserable. The PML-N would redress this problem on top priority if the masses gave it a chance to form government, he added.