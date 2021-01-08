UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Finalized For Polio Drive From Jan11

Fri 08th January 2021

Arrangements finalized for polio drive from Jan11

Arrangement for upcoming 5-day long round of the National Anti-Polio drive set to be launched from Jan 11 were finalized in a meeting held here on Friday with Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao in chair

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Arrangement for upcoming 5-day long round of the National Anti-Polio drive set to be launched from Jan 11 were finalized in a meeting held here on Friday with Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao in chair. The DC called for improving overall performance and directed concerned officers to ensure that every child in the district be vaccinated.

Leaving any area unattended may prompt action against concerned Union Council Medical Officer and Area Supervisor as negligence in this regard could not be tolerated at any cost. The DC maintained. He appealed to all the parents to get their children up to five years of age vaccinated against the polio.

Earlier, the health officials briefed the meeting that all required material including the vaccine were in hand and arrangements were completed.

