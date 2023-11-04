Open Menu

Arrangements Finalized For Repatriation Of Foreigners

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 01:10 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Commissioner DG Khan division, Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir, said that arrangements were being completed to send back foreigners residing illegally across the division to their homeland with full respect.

He said, "All possible facilities and foolproof security will be ensured at holding centers."

Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over meeting.

RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), DPOs, MEPCO and NADRA officers were present in the meeting.

The ongoing operation regarding the evacuation of illegally residing Afghans and other foreigners was reviewed.

On the occasion, instructions were being issued to shift illegally residing foreigners to holding centers and all facilities had been provided to foreign citizens there.

Sajjad Hassan Khan said that strict security arrangements were being made for foreigners in temporary accommodation.

He also directed full implementation of SOPs regarding transportation.

