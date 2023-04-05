Close
Arrangements Finalized For Sachal Sarmast Urs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Arrangements finalized for Sachal Sarmast Urs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa held a meeting at his office on Wednesday to finalize arrangements of annual Urs celebrations of Sachal Sain scheduled from 14th of Ramazan.

It was told in the meeting that Chairman, Pakistan People's Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari would inaugurate the Urs whereas ministers, MNAs and MPAs would also be invited at different events.

The celebrations will comprise events, such as mehfil-e-sama, a national literacy conference at the Daraza Sharif auditorium, mushaira, Sufi Music concert and awards will also be presented to eminent personalities of the country.

Sugharan Ji Katchery and traditional Sindhi games will also be a part of the celebrations.

