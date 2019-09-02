UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Finalized For Security Of Procession Routes: DC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 10:24 PM

The district administration has finalized all arrangements for repair, cleanliness and security of mourning procession routes

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration has finalized all arrangements for repair, cleanliness and security of mourning procession routes.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said that Jhang was considered very sensitive district, however, for the last many years, it had become a land of peace and now people belonging to all schools of thought were cooperating with the administration for peaceful processions and Majalis.

He said that a speedy operation of cleanliness and removal of encroachments was in full swing and all illegal structures were being demolished.

The DC further said that all officials of every sector were bound to do Muharram duty and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

