Arrangements Finalized For The Mega Event Of PSL: DC

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 10:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that arrangements have been finalized for the mega event of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ninth edition going to be started in Multan on February 18.

During his visit to Stadium and route here on Thursday, the DC said that a central control room has been set up at the DC office where representatives of the all concerned departments and strict security would remain present. He said that movement of the teams would be monitored from the control room.

Rizwan added that keeping in the view the public facilitation, the routes would not be closed unnecessarily. He said that special transportation would be made available in the city during the whole event.

The DC maintained that ticket sale points have also been set up in the city along with the facility of online ticket purchase.

He said that district administration and security departments were fully prepared to deal any emergency situation adding that stern action would be taken in case of any untoward incident.

