Arrangements Finalized For Two-day Jashn-e-Baharan In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

KHANEWAL, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Shabbir Statdium in Khanewal city has been decorated with flowers and stalls showcasing varying products as the district government finalized arrangements for the two-day (March 6-7) Jashn-e-Baharan to celebrate the commencement of spring season known for blooming colourful flowers, officials said on Friday.

In addition to stalls and flower display, Shabbir stadium has also been decorated with swings and stalls of eatables for amusement of kids, assistant commissioner Bakhtiyar Ismail said in a statement.

The two-day spring festival also has an elaborate schedule of sports activities enabling youth to demonstrate skills on cricket, kabaddi, boxing, race, basketball while citizens have been invited to join a mini marathon from city gate to Jinnah library hall.

A qawwali ceremony would be organized on March 6 night while another musical programme would be held on March 7.

Winners of sports competitions would also get prizes at a prize distribution ceremony, Bakhtiyar Ismail said.

