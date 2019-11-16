Arrangements finalized for upcoming anti-polio drive in Hazara

All the necessary arrangements have been finalized for four-day upcoming anti-polio drive scheduled to be start in Hazara Division from November 18 (Monday)

ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : All the necessary arrangements have been finalized for four-day upcoming anti-polio drive scheduled to be start in Hazara Division from November 18 (Monday).

As many as 913312 children below five years would be vaccinated in the drive for which 3233 immunization teams have been constituted.

Health department has also established 735 monitoring centers that would be supervised by 76 officers.

Polio teams have been directed to submit empty ampoules of vaccine in the office after completion of vaccination.

Strict security measures have been taken to protect polio teams and to avoid any untoward incident.