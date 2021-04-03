Arrangements finalized for wheat procurement: DC

District administration has completed arrangements for wheat procurement as 17 wheat procurement centres including five permanent and 12 temporary have been set up across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :District administration has completed arrangements for wheat procurement as 17 wheat procurement centres including five permanent and 12 temporary have been set up across the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad said that 184,557 metric ton wheat procurement has been set for the district. He said that distribution of gunny bags would be started from April 07 adding that farmers could get 500 bags from the centre while they have to get approval from district food controller for getting 1,000 gunny bags.

Deputy commissioner said that government has announced open policy for wheat procurement by keeping in view the food security. He said that government has announced Rs 1800 per 40 kg as wheat support price in order to facilitate farmers.

He warned officers that strict action would be taken against them on complaints of the farmers. He said that ban has been imposed on sale of wheat to other districts.

Ali Shahzad maintained that 23 check posts would be set up including seven in Multan and five each in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala for implementation of ban. He said that best arrangements would be made for farmers at wheat procurement centres. He directed assistant commissioners to conduct visits of the centres in their respective areas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Tayyab Khan, Assistant Commissioners Khawaja Umair Mahmood, Muhammad Zubair, Mudasir Mumtaz, District Food Controller Ahmed Javed and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.