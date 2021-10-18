UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Finalized To Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:47 PM

All arrangements have been finalized to celebrate "Jashan Eid Milad-un-Nabi" (SAW) in Hyderabad like other parts of the country on Tuesday

The security as well as cleanliness arrangements were made to facilitate people for observance of the birthday of Holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) on 12th Rabiul Awal (Tuesday).

The Masajid, roads, streets and buildings of city, Qasimabad, Latifabad and Hyderabad Rural talukas were decorated with colourful lights and buntings and Mehfil-e- Milad are being organized to pay tribute to the last messenger of Allah.

The district Police have devised comprehensive security plan to maintain secure atmosphere during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The stages have been made at prominent places in city and other areas to organize Mehfil Milad and Naat Khawans would also recite Naats to homage to our Holy prophet (PBUH).

Meanwhile, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch, DIG Sharjeel Kharal, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai and other officers visited different areas of city to inspect arrangements made by the administration and met with organizers of Milad processions.

They assured the organizers that all facilities would be provided to the people to celebrate "Jashan Eid Milad-un-Nabi" (SAW) as government had decided to observe this sacred day officially in the country.

The security would be provided to participants of Milad processions and police and Rangers would be deployed outside places of Mehfil Milad to maintain peace and tranquility, they said.

