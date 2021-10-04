UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Finalized To Celebrate World Cotton Day On Oct 7

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan has finalized an elaborate plan to celebrate world cotton day in a befitting manner here on Oct 7.

The committees comprising agriculture scientists have finalized arrangements and different programmes would be held to highlight importance of cotton, its production, transformation to advanced technology and its trade related issues on Oct 7, CCRI Multan director Dr. Zahid Mahmood said in a statement.

The event was being organized on the instructions of ministry of national food security and research and vice president of Pakistan central cotton committee (PCCC) Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur. This would provide with an opportunity to all cotton stakeholders to have an international level exposure and introduce products to foreign buyers, Dr.

Zahid said and added that it would also be helpful in finding ways of partnerships and cooperation through public private partnership and promote research and development.

The colourful programmes including posters competition, tableaus, food stalls have also been planned, he said adding that different companies would set up their stalls to showcase their products while scientists, farmers and other cotton stakeholders would have an opportunity to interact and discuss cotton related issues.

The World Cotton Day is being celebrated on Oct 7 across the world since its launch in 2019 after United Nations General Assembly adopted a majority resolution moved by four African countries Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Benin.

