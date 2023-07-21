Arrangements finalized to commemorate Youm-e-Ashur in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 21 (APP):Adequate arrangements were being made to commemorate Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram-ul-haram on July 29 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, with due religious solemnity and reverence.

The significant day will, dawn with special prayers by the faithfuls at all mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr in all eight districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Processions of Alam and Zul'jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already determined and traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema and Zakerin during the course of the procession will deliver special sermons highlighting the great essence of the day.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals will establish stalls n' sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions' route to facilitate the faithful in each n' every nook n' corner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

APP / AHR.