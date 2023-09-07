Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental colleges' entry test: ETEA

Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) have finalized arrangements to conduct entry tests for all public and private sector medical and dental colleges of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) have finalized arrangements to conduct entry tests for all public and private sector medical and dental colleges of the province.

According to Executive Director ETEA, Muhammad Imtiaz Ayub as many as 46439 candidates would appear in the entry test that would be held on September 10.

He said that 43 centres have been established in eleven cities of KP.

He said that air-conditioned halls had been selected for the test that would continue for three and a half hours. He said that walkthrough gates have been installed and all the needed security measures including deployment of bomb disposal squad have been made.

Action would be taken against those found guilty of violating instructions that were issued by the board of Governors ETEA to ensure fair and transparent conduct of the test, he told.