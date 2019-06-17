UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Finalized To Cope Flood Situation: ADC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:25 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Chaudary Muhammad Arshad on Monday chaired a high-level meeting and said that all precautionary measured have been finalized to cope any flood situation in the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Chaudary Muhammad Arshad on Monday chaired a high-level meeting and said that all precautionary measured have been finalized to cope any flood situation in the district.

On this occasion, he directed the Assistant Commissioners concerned to visit rivers Satluj and Ravi dykes and ensure functioning of flood control rooms in the district.

ADC directed the officers concerned to set up Flood control rooms, Flood relief centres and flood relief camps on war footings and sent flood action plans to DC office.

Muhammad Arshad said the safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Assistant Commissioner Kasur, Iffat-un-Nisa, AC Chunian, Shabeer Ahmad Dogar, AC Kot Radha Kishan, Zahra Dastgir, AC Patoki, Asif Ali Dogar and others officers were also present in the meeting.

