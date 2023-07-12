Open Menu

Arrangements Finalized To Deal Flood Like Situation: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah said on Wednesday that arrangements have been finalized in advance to deal with flood-like situation in the district

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah said on Wednesday that arrangements have been finalized in advance to deal with flood-like situation in the district.

Talking to APP, DC said that arrangements were in place to shift people to safer places from areas affected by the flood. He added that the flood control room has been set up from where Head islam and Head Syphon Mailsi were being monitored properly. He said that head Islam has a capacity of 400,000 cusec water while Mailsi Syphon has a capacity of 300,000 cusic water.

He said that district administration would set up 12 flood relief camps and arrangements have already been completed for the purpose.

The DC added that health and livestock departments would perform duties round the clock in flood-hit areas where fodder for animals and medicines for people would be made available. He said that police would also ensure best security arrangements in flood-hit areas.

He urged the masses to contact the control room of the deputy commissioner's office through emergency helpline 1718 in case of any emergency-like situation.

