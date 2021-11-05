UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Finalized To Ensure Availability Of Sugar At Subsidized Rate Rs 90 In KP

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:06 PM

Arrangements finalized to ensure availability of sugar at subsidized rate Rs 90 in KP

The district administration has finalized arrangements for the availability of sugar to people at subsidized rate Rs. 90 per kg in the local market

Khyber, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration has finalized arrangements for the availability of sugar to people at subsidized rate Rs. 90 per kg in the local market.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber Noor Wali chaired a meeting to ensure supply of subsidized sugar to the people.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Jamrud, Jawad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Bara , Naik Muhammad Bangash , Ration Controller , Jamshed Afridi and Assistant Director Consumer Protection , Niaz Afridi and concerned officails.

The meeting was informed that all preparations have been finalized to provided sugar at subsidized rate Rs 90 per kg.

The meeting discussed in detail the sugar supply plan , identification of places for distribution in the markets, supply to dealers and other issues.

Under the supply plan and effective monitoring , the district administration will ensure supply of subsidized sugar at subsidized rate and will take strict action against sugar hoarders as per Chief Minister's instructions.

