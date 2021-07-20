UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements Finalized To Ensure Cleanliness On Eid: SSWMB

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:48 PM

Arrangements finalized to ensure cleanliness on Eid: SSWMB

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Tuesday announced to have finalized arrangements to ensure cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Tuesday announced to have finalized arrangements to ensure cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a news release, the Board claimed that arrangements had been finalized for Eid and expected monsoon rains. It announced that spraying of lime in surroundings of Eidgahs and mosques would continue on Eid.

The Chinese contractors, under the directions of Managing Director SSWMB, had arranged additional vehicles and staff to provide relief to the people and ensure better arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, besides setting up camps at UC-wise collection points.

Besides lifting the garbage and sacrificial animals' waste, teams would also ensure drainage of rain water in expected monsoon rains, the statement further added. The SSWMB complaint centers would also remain functional on Eid.

Earlier, Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Ahmad Channa visited the landfill sites to inspect the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Adha.

Related Topics

Sindh Water China Vehicles Rains

Recent Stories

12 held with contraband

3 seconds ago

Youth drowns in canal

3 minutes ago

Belgium mourns as death toll from Europe floods hi ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab to hold measles campaign in November

3 minutes ago

UK to clamp down on online rip-offs

3 minutes ago

Russian Agriculture Ministry Maintains Grain Harve ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.