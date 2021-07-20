Arrangements finalized to ensure cleanliness on Eid: SSWMB

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Tuesday announced to have finalized arrangements to ensure cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Tuesday announced to have finalized arrangements to ensure cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a news release, the Board claimed that arrangements had been finalized for Eid and expected monsoon rains. It announced that spraying of lime in surroundings of Eidgahs and mosques would continue on Eid.

The Chinese contractors, under the directions of Managing Director SSWMB, had arranged additional vehicles and staff to provide relief to the people and ensure better arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, besides setting up camps at UC-wise collection points.

Besides lifting the garbage and sacrificial animals' waste, teams would also ensure drainage of rain water in expected monsoon rains, the statement further added. The SSWMB complaint centers would also remain functional on Eid.

Earlier, Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Ahmad Channa visited the landfill sites to inspect the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Adha.