Open Menu

Arrangements Finalized To Ensure Cleanliness During Eid: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Arrangements finalized to ensure cleanliness during Eid: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali said that arrangements have been finalized to ensure cleanliness during Eid-Ul-Azha

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali said that arrangements have been finalized to ensure cleanliness during Eid-Ul-Azha.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that remainings of sacrificial animals would be collected at union council level and would be disposed off outside the urban areas.

He said that six officials along with three loading rickshaws would be deployed at each union council of urban areas while two loading rickshaws with four officials of waste management would be deputed at rural union councils.

He said that 225 cloth bags would be distributed at each union council for this purpose.

The DC maintained that four temporary sale points have been set up in the district for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals while five cattle markets were also functional in the district.

APP/kmr/thh

2022 hrs

Related Topics

Sale Market

Recent Stories

Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Educat ..

Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman a ..

15 minutes ago
 SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms busine ..

SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly

15 minutes ago
 MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-frie ..

MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic chal ..

15 minutes ago
 Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget ..

Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget for FY 2024-25

15 minutes ago
 Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

15 minutes ago
 Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased ..

Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased sanitary workers

7 minutes ago
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with Unite ..

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States

7 minutes ago
 Ex.FPCCI office bearer hails federal budget

Ex.FPCCI office bearer hails federal budget

7 minutes ago
 Economists, businessmen, people laud federal budge ..

Economists, businessmen, people laud federal budget 2024-25

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan not ignored in federal budget; says CM ..

Balochistan not ignored in federal budget; says CM Bugti

7 minutes ago
 Former RCCI President commends positive shifts in ..

Former RCCI President commends positive shifts in economic decision-making Budge ..

47 seconds ago
 Federal government presents people friendly budget ..

Federal government presents people friendly budget: Mohabbat Awan

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan