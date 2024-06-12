Arrangements Finalized To Ensure Cleanliness During Eid: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 09:41 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali said that arrangements have been finalized to ensure cleanliness during Eid-Ul-Azha
Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that remainings of sacrificial animals would be collected at union council level and would be disposed off outside the urban areas.
He said that six officials along with three loading rickshaws would be deployed at each union council of urban areas while two loading rickshaws with four officials of waste management would be deputed at rural union councils.
He said that 225 cloth bags would be distributed at each union council for this purpose.
The DC maintained that four temporary sale points have been set up in the district for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals while five cattle markets were also functional in the district.
