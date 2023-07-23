Arrangements finalized to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Ashura days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has finalized all necessary arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its consumers during the Ashura days.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr Bashir Ahmed said that all employees and officers of the company were made alert to deal with any emergency during Ashura days.

He said that FESCO teams had already checked the areas of Imam Bargahs for removing faults from electricity transformers so that uninterrupted power supply could be ensured to the consumers.

He said that emergency centers had been set up in all five circles of the company whereFESCO staff would remain present round the clock and the people could contact them incase of any emergency.