UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements Finalized To Hold 'Derajat Off-road Challenge' From Friday

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Arrangements finalized to hold 'Derajat off-road challenge' from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to hold the first ever 'Derajat off-road challenge' from Friday here along with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western route.

"After maintaining peace in the area, it was necessary to start sports and cultural activities in culturally rich area of Dera Ismail Khan," Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada, Commissioner D.I.Khan Division said.

He said that this off-road challenge alongside CPEC will prove to be a rich entertainment activity for people of Dera, following SOPs related with COVID-19.

He said that just like Jhal Magsi and Cholistan, this rally will also be helpful for revival of economic activities like promotion of hotel and restaurant industry besides mechanical and tourism industry.

He said that the Derajat off-road challenge was being organized by Divisional Administration D.I.Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.

The rally was allowed with SOPs and on submission of negative test report of COVID by all participants as per the decision of COVID Task Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur said all arrangements have finalised to hold the Derajat off-road challenge keeping in view the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that Derajat has remained a distinct historical, cultural and administrative entity over the past centuries.

The proposed venue for the event offers diverse geography, dry alluvial plains commonly referred to as Damaan, sandy dunes in the foothills of Shaikh Badin surrounded by Khaisore range and River Indus flowing along the desert, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur said.

Track along one of the most stunning landscapes for Derajat Off Road Challenge is ready as top riders from all across Pakistan started arriving in Dera, foothills of Shaikh Badin National Park and parallel to CPEC Western route, he said .

He said that in wake of the coronavirus situation, cultural portion of ten-day mega festival "Derajat 2021" had to postpone. "The Derajat off-road challenge is being held in order to promote healthy sports activities," he added.

More than 100 racers from all over Pakistan will challenge the sand of the Derajat off-road challenge in different categories.

The Derajat off-road challenge has been divided into four different Categories – Stock Category, Women Category, local Categories and professional Category with the country's top riders in action including Jafar Magsi, Sahibzada Sultan, Faisal Shadikhel,Babar Khan,Nadir Magsi,Zain Mehmood,Asif Fazal Chaudhry, Roni Patel and others.

Faisal Amin said the event would promote peace and harmony in society and encourage youth to be involved in healthy activities.

Besides promoting tourism, such events also enhance the livelihood of the locals. The prime objective to hold this event in the heart of Shaikh Badin is to show outside world its history and rich culture besides opening this area as a tourist destination, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Provincial Assembly Hotel Road CPEC Dera Ismail Khan Badin Women Nadir Magsi Cholistan Event All From Industry Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Heritage Days travels to Khor Fakkan on 27 ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

7 minutes ago

Police arrest two thieves in rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

12 arrested for decanting in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 positive reaches 17,002 , 20 on ..

4 minutes ago

Fireworks seized, two arrested in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.