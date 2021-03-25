Arrangements finalized to hold 'Derajat off-road challenge' from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to hold the first ever 'Derajat off-road challenge' from Friday here along with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western route.

"After maintaining peace in the area, it was necessary to start sports and cultural activities in culturally rich area of Dera Ismail Khan," Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada, Commissioner D.I.Khan Division said.

He said that this off-road challenge alongside CPEC will prove to be a rich entertainment activity for people of Dera, following SOPs related with COVID-19.

He said that just like Jhal Magsi and Cholistan, this rally will also be helpful for revival of economic activities like promotion of hotel and restaurant industry besides mechanical and tourism industry.

He said that the Derajat off-road challenge was being organized by Divisional Administration D.I.Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.

The rally was allowed with SOPs and on submission of negative test report of COVID by all participants as per the decision of COVID Task Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur said all arrangements have finalised to hold the Derajat off-road challenge keeping in view the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that Derajat has remained a distinct historical, cultural and administrative entity over the past centuries.

The proposed venue for the event offers diverse geography, dry alluvial plains commonly referred to as Damaan, sandy dunes in the foothills of Shaikh Badin surrounded by Khaisore range and River Indus flowing along the desert, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur said.

Track along one of the most stunning landscapes for Derajat Off Road Challenge is ready as top riders from all across Pakistan started arriving in Dera, foothills of Shaikh Badin National Park and parallel to CPEC Western route, he said .

He said that in wake of the coronavirus situation, cultural portion of ten-day mega festival "Derajat 2021" had to postpone. "The Derajat off-road challenge is being held in order to promote healthy sports activities," he added.

More than 100 racers from all over Pakistan will challenge the sand of the Derajat off-road challenge in different categories.

The Derajat off-road challenge has been divided into four different Categories – Stock Category, Women Category, local Categories and professional Category with the country's top riders in action including Jafar Magsi, Sahibzada Sultan, Faisal Shadikhel,Babar Khan,Nadir Magsi,Zain Mehmood,Asif Fazal Chaudhry, Roni Patel and others.

Faisal Amin said the event would promote peace and harmony in society and encourage youth to be involved in healthy activities.

Besides promoting tourism, such events also enhance the livelihood of the locals. The prime objective to hold this event in the heart of Shaikh Badin is to show outside world its history and rich culture besides opening this area as a tourist destination, he added.