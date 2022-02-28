Arrangements finalized to hold 'Derajat off-road challenge' in D.I.Khan : Faisal Amin Gandapur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Amin Gandapur on Monday said that all arrangements have been finalized to hold the 'Derajat off-road challenge' in Dera Ismail Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Amin Gandapur on Monday said that all arrangements have been finalized to hold the 'Derajat off-road challenge' in Dera Ismail Khan.

Sharing the details of the event, the minister said that the Derajat Off-Road Challenge along with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route will be held from March 3-6 as part of a grand 'Derajat festival' in Dera Ismail Khan.

He said that a four-day National off-road Jeep Challenge 2022 is scheduled to start from March 3 in Dera Ismail Khan. Men and women jeep racers from all over the country are expected to participate in the championship.

He said that Dera Ismail Khan is the geographical heart of Pakistan, as well as, that of the CPEC - China Pakistan Economic Corridor. "It is accessible, hospitable and full of life and adventure and its weather at this time of the year is one of the best in the entire Pakistan." Faisal said, "It sits at the junction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the former Federally Administered Tribal Area, Punjab and Balochistan." He added this mega festival "Derajat festival 2022" will be organized by Divisional Administration D.I.Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.

He said, "Derajat is an idea that envisions Dera Ismail Khan as a unique cultural and archaeological tourism region in the southern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Due to its rich cultural products and traditional sports and diverse geographical landscape of mountains, desert and river Indus, it provides an exquisitely different tourism opportunity to visitors." He said that Derajat off-road challenge in its inaugural year in 2021 has established itself as one of the best managed off-road races of Pakistan.

Faisal said, "With a 120 km long track prepared to test both racers and their vehicles, overlooked by the mountains of Shaikh Badin and crisscrossing the semi arid desert named Daman, while still at just 30 minutes from the city of Dera Ismail Khan, Derajat off-road challenge 2022 promises to be a competitor's, as well as, spectators treat." He said, "The unique feature of this Derajat festival is holding the jeep rally in Dera Ismail Khan along CPEC route.

It would be held at the Sports Stadium of the city with an objective to promote the cultural and traditional values of Dera Ismail Khan and its inhabitants." He said that the Derajat has remained a distinct historical, cultural and administrative entity over the past centuries.

Faisal Amin said that it stood high due to its unique culture, traditions, folklores, music and traditional sports. "Derawals - the people of Derajat share a common history, heritage, cultural and social bonds", he added.

He said the festival was aimed at promoting local culture and traditional art and sports. He added that the festival was being organized at the national level under the name of 'Derajat mela' to create a feeling of love and affection in youth for their local culture and tradition besides talent hunting.

He said that the festivals would not only attract the locals and guests from across the country but also boost the soft image of the country. The event would promote peace and harmony in society and encourage youth to be involved in healthy activities, he added.

He said cultural dance, tent pegging, horse and cattle show, pet show, wrestling, gymnastics and other local sports would be part of this festival. He expressed the hope that this mela would attract a large number of people as many famous artists would perform in this show.

The minister said students from schools, colleges and universities would also participate besides lovers of art and craft from various cities, including neighboring districts of Bhakkar, Mianwali, Tank and Waziristan.

He said, "Derawals' hospitality is legendary. They have a great taste for good food, adventure, hunting and love to welcome guests at every meal on their table."Faisal said, "Despite adversities of the last few decades, they've never lost their lively spirit for good times and sharing them with their friends and guests. Derawals don't just welcome their guests and try being hospitable, they truly value their presence in their midst and stretch themselves to make them feel literally at home."